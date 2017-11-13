Lismore man faces trial over alleged abuse of daughter, 10

A LISMORE man will face a trial over the alleged sexual assault of his ten-year-old daughter and the indecent assault of another child, aged 7.

The 36-year-old, who name has been withheld to protect the identity of the alleged victim, was originally arrested and interviewed on August 10 by detectives at the Child Abuse Squad in Ballina.

He was subsequently charged over a series of offences which allegedly occurred during 2016 and 2017 at Tabulam, and refused bail.

Police allege that between February and August 2016 the man had sexual intercourse with his daughter, then aged 10. He is also accused of assaulting the girl by licking parts of her body and on another occasion bouncing her up and down on his lap while he was naked.

Between July 11 and 13 this year man is also alleged to have committed an act of indecency on a second victim, aged 7. He was arrested less than four weeks after this alleged assault.

In Lismore Local Court this week the man was committed to stand trial on one count of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14, one count of aggravated indecent assault, and one count of indecent assault - person under 16 years of age.

A second count of aggravated indecent assault was placed on a 166 certificate to be considered in sentencing.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the man to be formally arraigned before the District Court on December 13.

The man remains in custody on remand.