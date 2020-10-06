Menu
Lismore man faces court for child sex assault charges

Aisling Brennan
6th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A LISMORE man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl remains bail refused.

The 38-year-old man is charged with five counts of aggravated sex assault-victim under the age of 16, and one count of aggravated sexual assault-inflict actual bodily harm on victim, common assault and intentionally touching a child aged between 10-16 years.

Police will allege the man assaulted a 12-year-old girl in bushland near the Lismore CBD near Molesworth St in July.

The man did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused when his matter was briefly mentioned at Lismore Local Court last week.

He will next appear before Lismore Local Court on November 11.

