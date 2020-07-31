Lismore man faces court for child sex assault charge

A Lismore man remains behind bars after police allege he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

The 38-year-old man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with five counts of aggravated sex assault-victim under the age of 16 years, aggravated sexual assault-inflict actual bodily harm on victim, common assault and intentionally touch child aged between 10-16 years.

Police will allege the man assaulted a 12-year-old girl in bushland near the Lismore CBD near Molesworth St this week.

The man did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

He will next appear before Lismore Local Court on September 30.