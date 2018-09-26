Lismore man charged over rammed cop car withdraws appeal

A NORTH Lismore man charged over ramming a police car in Lismore last year has withdrawn his appeal for a domestic violence conviction.

Damien Joseph Nilon was sentenced to nine months' jail in July for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking-intimidation.

The domestic assault occurred on November 9 last year.

The 39-year-old appeared via video link in Lismore District Court on Tuesday where his solicitor Hugh van Dugteren withdrew the appeal over the conviction.

Prior to Nilon's July sentencing in Lismore Local Court police also withdrew a string of other charges related to the afternoon of Saturday November 18 last year when a highway patrol car was rammed by a stolen 4WD on a suburban Lismore street.

Nilon had initially pleaded not guilty to seven charges laid in relation to that event.

It unfolded just before 5pm when police spotted a black Nissan Navara on High St they suspected was stolen.

The officers followed the Navara on to Dawson St, at which point the driver did a u-turn and rammed straight into the police car, smashing into the front driver's side.

The police officers drew their firearms but the driver sped off.

The occupant was later arrested in Grafton after a second head on crash.

Nilon had been on bail for the domestic violence assault at the time, to which he later pleaded not guilty, but subsequently reversed his plea prior to hearing.

He will be released on parole on January 8, 2019.