A Lismore man was refused bail after facing court on charges relating to an alleged assault.
Crime

Lismore man charged after violent assault on woman

30th Nov 2018 7:37 AM

A LISMORE man has faced court charged over a sickening attack on a woman he knew.

Police will allege that on the November 27 a 31-year-old Lismore man attended the address of a woman known to him.

While there he has assaulted the woman by throwing a box at her, pulled her down a flight of stairs and thrown a butter knife at her.

He then grabbed her by the throat with enough pressure to stop her breathing for a short time. A short time later he approached the woman from behind and choked her again.

On the November 28 the Lismore man was sighted by police on Leycester Street. He ran from police but was tracked down by police dog 'Ken.'

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with two counts of choking a person with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, five counts of assault and breaching an avo.

He was also charged with stalking and destroying property, offences that related to an incident at Goonellabah in September.

He was refused bail at Lismore Local Court yesterday. #LismoreCrime

