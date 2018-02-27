Northern Rivers man caught up in major drug arrests

UPDATE 4pm: MODANVILLE man Brendan Peter Mason has been refused bail in Lismore Local Court over a score of drugs charges.

Mason, 34, was arrested at his home on Monday by detectives from Strike Force Acini, established by Coffs-Clarence Police District in September last year.

Two other alleged male accomplices, aged 33 and 30, were arrested simultaneously at two properties in Maclean.

The 33 year-old faces 52 counts of supply prohibited drug and a the 30-year-old faces 23 counts.

Mason also faces 23 charges including two strictly indictable counts of supplying drugs on an ongoing basis.

The matter was adjourned to return to Lismore Local Court on April 17.

Mason will appear via video link.

