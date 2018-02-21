Menu
Detectives from the Richmond Police District arrested several people in relation to the ongoing supply of drugs - namely methamphetamine.
News

Ice Strike Force arrests sixth person

21st Feb 2018 1:45 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM

Update 4.44pm: A POLICE strike force investigating the distribution of illicit drugs in the Lismore area has charged another man with drug supply offences.

Strike Force Junor was established in September 2017 by police from Richmond Police District to investigate the supply of ice within the Lismore precinct.

During the past five months, police identified several people allegedly involved in the ongoing supply of drugs, with five people arrested and charged earlier this month. They remain before the court.

Earlier today, officers arrested a 31-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, participate in criminal group and four counts of supply prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

Investigations by Strike Force Junor are ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

Meanwhile, police continue to urge any person with information about the supply of prohibited drugs to report it confidentially.

 

Original story 2.45pm: A MAN formerly from Lismore has been arrested in Newcastle for ongoing drug supply.

On February 14 detectives from the Richmond Police District arrested several people in relation to the ongoing supply of drugs - namely methamphetamine.

On Monday Lismore detectives attended Newcastle Police station where they spoke to a 31-year-old man formerly from Lismore. He has been charged with supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supplying an indictable quantity of prohibited drug, and participating in a criminal group and four counts of supplying a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today. #LismoreCrime

