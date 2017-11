Strike Force Mitla was formed by Casino Detectives in November 2014 to investigate the illegal supply of methamphetamine and firearms in the Casino area. As a result several people have been arrested for drug and firearms offences.

At 8.50am on Wednesday a 43 year old Lismore man was arrested in Yass. He was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable quantity. He will appear in Yass Local Court in December.