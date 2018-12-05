Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk' to community: Magistrate

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly reversing his vehicle toward police.

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly reversing his vehicle toward police. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN who allegedly reversed his car at police has faced court.

Anthony George Titerton, 42, sat silently in the dock of Lismore Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Tuesday morning.

Police have alleged the South Lismore man reversed his car between two police, missing them by a few centimetres.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle Mr Titerton was driving on the Bruxner Highway about 11pm last night.

He allegedly reverse toward police as they approached his vehicle.

He was charged with high range drink-driving, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered motor vehicle, using an uninsured motor vehicle, driving recklessly, furiously, or in a speed or manner dangerous and failing to comply with a request to stop.

Mr Titerton's defence solicitor applied for bail on his behalf, saying her client hoped to get his affairs in order, including his property and arranging money for his children's mother.

The court heard Mr Titerton had been disqualified from driving and received a community corrections order for two drink-driving offences just last week.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he was also facing further charges of resisting and assaulting police before Byron Bay Local Court this week.

Mr Heilpern said Mr Titerton was also facing charges in Queensland, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary.

The court heard there was a warrant for his arrest in Queensland.

His solicitor said he was "not assisted by his recent history" but would comply with bail conditions.

Mr Heilpern said the accused was facing "some serious charges", but noted he had not been charged with the more serious menacing driving over the incident.

He refused bail, saying Mr Titerton poses an "unacceptable risk" of further endangering the community or breaching conditions placed upon him.

He said imprisonment was "inevitable" if the charges were proven.

"The defendant, only days ago, was placed on a community corrections order for drink-driving," he said.

"On the facts before me (this is) a very strong prosecution case.

"Drink-driving kills people in this community."

He adjourned the matter for two weeks.