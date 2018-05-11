Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore man allegedly groomed teen online

Hamish Broome
11th May 2018 12:00 AM
A LISMORE man has yet to enter a plea over allegations he used Facebook to groom a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Daniel Wade Peterson, 27, allegedly sent the girl a private message on Facebook between 6.20pm and 9.28pm on February 16 this year.

Mr Peterson was arrested on February 23 and refused bail by police.

He has been charged with one count of using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 for sexual activity, and one count of using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

He remains behind bars.

The matter appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where the court heard the prosecution had completed its brief of evidence.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered a negotiation period commence and adjourned the matter until June 19.

It returns to Lismore Local Court on that date.

