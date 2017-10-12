26°
Lismore man accused of sexually assaulting six-year-old girl

A 22-year-old Lismore man has been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.
A LISMORE man accused of sexually assaulting a six year old girl twice in July and August this year has yet to enter a plea.

Joseph Pappin, 22, has been refused bail over the alleged assaults since his arrest on August 15.

On that day he is alleged to have sexually and indecently assaulted the girl three times between 6am and 7.30am at a Goonellabah residence.

It is alleged he was caught in bed with the child.

Officers from the Ballina Child Abuse Squad arrested Pappin and interviewed him on the afternoon of the 15th.

Pappin is also alleged to have sexually assaulted the same girl two weeks prior on July 31.

He is facing two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and two counts of indecent assault of a person under 16.

Pappin appeared via video link from Grafton jail in Lismore Local Court last Tuesday where Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered the prosecution's brief of evidence to be completed by November 7.

The court heard more foresic testing may be needed for the brief.

No application for bail was made by Pappin's solicitor Rod Behan.

The matter was adjourned to November 22 in Lismore Local Court for reply to the brief of evidence.

