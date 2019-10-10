Lismore man accused of recording intimate images of woman

A LISMORE man who allegedly recorded intimate images of a woman without her consent has been refused bail.

Scott Clifford, also known as Scott Day, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday charged with 14 counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent of a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 38-year-old's solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, told the court the prosecution would have to prove it was Mr Clifford who took the alleged images of the victim.

"On the face of it, it's a simple police case,” Ms Vakauta said.

"His record is not clear but he is not someone who has appeared before the court on something of this nature.”

However, when it came apparent to Magistrate Roger Prowse there was no mention of the victim's name in any of the police facts, he ordered the court be closed.

Before the matter went to closed court proceedings, the police prosecutor indicated NSW Police would be seeking to amend the indictment.

An official plea is yet to be entered.

Mr Clifford was refused bail and will reappear via audio visual link on October 21 at Lismore Local Court for mention.