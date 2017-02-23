Lismore man accused of child pornography with girl, 12

A LISMORE man who allegedly engaged in indecent acts with a 12-year-old girl to make child pornography remains in custody following his arrest late last year.

David Roger Adam Orams, 30, is now scheduled to appear via video link in the Lismore Local Court in May.

On November 8 police attended a Mackenzie St address in central Lismore where they established a crime scene and seized two computers.

A subsequent search of the computers allegedly located a large number of child exploitation images, some of which depicted a man and a woman committing indecent acts on a 12-year-old girl.

Orams was subsequently arrested on Friday, November 11.

A Queensland woman, also 30, whose name cannot be published, was arrested and charged in the same police operation.

Orams was formally refused bail the following day, while the woman was granted bail on December 1.

David Roger Adam Orams faces six charges, including aggravated indecent assault, using a child under 14 to make child abuse material - in company, possessing child abuse material, and aggravated indecency -victim under 16, in company.

The Queensland woman is charged with producing child abuse material, using a child under 14 to make child abuse material, aggravated indecent assault in company, and aggravated indecency - victim under 16, in company.

The matter was adjourned by Magistrate Michael Dakin in the Lismore Local Court.

Orams was required to appear via video-link on the next court date, which is scheduled on Tuesday May 16.