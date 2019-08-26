Menu
A man will face court after his Maccas run went terribly wrong.
Crime

Lismore Maccas run ends horribly for 'hungry' driver

Liana Turner
by
26th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
A LATE night take-away mission has gone terribly wrong for one man who allegedly drove into bollards instead of the drive-through.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police would allege a Queensland man had wreaked havoc when trying to order McDonald's in Lismore.

He said the Palm Beach man, 32, drove his utility to the rear of Autobarn, next to McDonald's in Lismore, shortly before 1am on August 2.

"He has driven his ute through a chain attached to bollards," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"He then reversed, causing damage to the two bollards."

Sen Cnst Henderson said police spoke to the man on August 16.

"He told police that he was hungry and thought he was driving through the McDonalds drive-through," he said.

He said the man would be issued with a Court Attendance Notice for destroying or damaging property while police will apply to the courts for him to compensate Autobarn for the damage.

The charge he's facing carries a maximum penalty of five years' prison.

