Lismore learning curve for golfers

EASTER GOLF: Byron Bay teenager Conor Whitelock will be one the contenders at the Lismore golf Easter tournament. Mike Knott BUN050718GOLF16

A STRONG trio from Byron Bay will be among the contenders in the Lismore Workers Easter golf tournament.

Matt Crandell won it in 2017 and will be joined by clubmates David Calvert and rising junior golfer Conor Whitelock in the two-day event, which starts friday.

Whitelock won the South Australian Junior Masters by 11 shots in January.

"The field is strong and we're lucky to have a lot of really good golfers coming from across the Northern Rivers,” Lismore Workers Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger said.

"The Byron Bay boys should do well and we'll have about 180 across both days of the competition.”

The Easter tournament has been a drawcard for the Lismore club for a number of years.

It has retained its strong roots as a major event on the Northern Rivers.

It is part of the Richmond River Amateur Championship and Jaeger believes one of the junior golfers is more than capable of winning it again.

Ballina teenager Jay Mackenzie won it three years ago and was runner-up in 2017 while Jack Harlen-Robertson has won the Lismore club championship the past two years.

"This is a good tournament for Jack; he's off to the (United) States in August on a college scholarship,” Jaeger said.

"Harry White is another one; he's only 15 and already plays off eight.

"There aren't a lot of 36-hole events any more and this is a good one for them to get some experience.

"It's important they test themselves under a bit of pressure and use events like this as a learning curve.”

There will be a junior and senior champion along with other handicap and nett winners.

Entries are still being taken and golfers are able to play either of the two days.

"We're still looking to fill a few gaps and we can fit people in for the morning or the afternoon,” Jaeger said.

"The course looks magnificent at the moment and it's as good as I've ever seen it.”

Contact Peter Jaeger in the club pro shop on 6621 6016 to secure one of the final spots.