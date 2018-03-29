Lismore lanterns to shine during Commonwealth Games

Lismore lantern crew have been working on a commission for the Commonwealth Games for the last three weeks.

COMMUNITY based arts organisation based in Lismore, LightnUp Inc, have proved their big colourful lanterns are like no other with recent special commissions up their sleeve.

The group was recently commissioned to create three huge lanterns for Festival 2018 - a free state-wide celebration of arts and culture, which will showcase Queensland's creativity to visitors during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

At Southbank, Brisbane Festival 2018 offers everyone in the city free world-class entertainment with a program featuring music, exhibitions, theatre, dance, film, comedy, markets and more.

"The lanterns are going to be the gateways into Southbank," LightnUp artistic director Jilly Jackson said.

"There will be one near the art gallery, one near the theatre and one near the big wheel.

"They will be up on four metre high trusses so will look really impressive."

About 12 members from the lantern team have been working for the last three weeks to complete the decorating of the large frames, which took welder Brett Haydon one month to put together.

"We've also made an archway by the Brisbane sign which is done in lanterns."

The week before they were commissioned for the festival Ms Jackson said they had made lanterns for Roots Asia where 900 delegates worldwide were in the same area at Southbank.

"It was a dinner and cocktail party welcome event presented by Tourism Australia, Queensland, Events Queensland and the Brisbane Airport.

"We took the lanterns around and I think we had about five million selfies with people from every possible nationality.

"We get the lanterns back so we will recycle them."

The group have spent a lot of time redoing existing lanterns which were ruined in the March 2017 flood in their new location on Keen St, Lismore.