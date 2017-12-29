How a US city will pay tribute to Lismore this NYE

Eau Claire's Light Up Eau Claire Lantern Festival 2016 was a popular New Year's Eve event. Sourced from: LightUpEauClaire.com

LISMORE is set to feature in a New Year's Eve celebration in Wisconsin USA.

Eau Claire is home to the Lismore Hotel, and the sister city of the Northern Rivers community.

This year they will host their second Light Up Eau Claire lantern festival which will explore the two city's connection.

Visit Eau Claire's Public Relations Manager, Mack Johns described the event as a cultural tribute to Lismore, Australia.

"The event centres around the Lismore Hotel, which is named after our Australian sister city," Ms Johns said.

"Light Up Eau Claire features the Lismore Lantern Parade, inspired by the event that takes place in Lismore during June to celebrate the winter solstice."

In June 2016, former Lismore Mayor Jenny Dowell paid a visit to Eau Claire to join in the celebrations for the grand reopening of the Lismore Hotel.

Ms John said it was during this visit that Mrs Dowell encouraged Eau Claire to bring a piece of Lismore culture into the city.

"(She) explained how each year Lismore celebrates the winter solstice with a lantern parade," Ms John said.

Prior to Mrs Dowell's visit, Visit Eau Claire received a grant to establish a signature event for the community. So when Lismore's signature event was suggested it seemed like the perfect fit.

"We got in touch with Jyllie Jackson (Artistic Director of the Lismore Lantern Parade) and Mitch Lowe (Tourism and Events Manager, Lismore City Council) to learn from the experts how to best pull off this lantern parade and cultural celebration," Ms John said.

Ms John said she hopes lot of Australians will come to Wisconsin to enjoy the parade and NYE celebrations in Eau Claire this year or in years to come.

"We would love this even to inspire Australian (and specifically Lismore) travellers to come to Eau Claire, maybe they can even stay at the Lismore Hotel," she said.

For more information visit, www.LightUpEauClaire.com.