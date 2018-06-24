Menu
The 2018 Lismore Lantern Parade
PHOTOS: Lismore Lantern Parade sparkles

24th Jun 2018 12:42 PM
THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of Lismore's CBD to watch the 24th annual Lismore Lantern Parade on Saturday night.

Themed 'Wonderland' the crowd was delighted by lantern favourites including the owl, Queen of Hearts, the dragon, the SES ark, Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy, as well as a whole host of other magical creations.

The parade wound its way through the streets to The Quad for the fiery finale, where members of the crowd were also able to get up close and personal with some of the lanterns as part of the Parade's lantern selfie competiton.

Away from its usual venue at Oakes Oval, which was unavailable due to delays in the oval's upgrade, parade organisers were forced to make the fiery finale a little more low key than usual, but Mayor Isaac Smith promised it would be back bigger and better than ever for its 25th anniversary next year.

The parade was the culmination of a whole day of activities around the Lismore CBD and The Quad, which included kids and teens art workshops, performances from local musicians, markets, food stalls and buskers.

