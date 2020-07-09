Lismore laneways project receives mixed response

LANEWAYS: Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith with Tony Duffy, Manager of Major Recreation & Cultural Facilities at Lismore City Council announcing the Lismore Laneways Project in June. Picture: Adam Daunt

LANEWAYS: Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith with Tony Duffy, Manager of Major Recreation & Cultural Facilities at Lismore City Council announcing the Lismore Laneways Project in June. Picture: Adam Daunt

LISMORE City Council’s laneway beautification project has received a mixed response from the public as its next phase approaches.

Online design and feedback workshops associated with the project are due to run from July 9 until August 5 but in the meantime the council has encouraged the public to share ideas about the project.

The proposed primary focus area of the project encompasses part of Carrington St, County Lane and Eggins Lane.

A proposed secondary focus area would extend the project further along Carrington St and Eggins Lane, ending at Larkin Lane.

SEE MORE: Lismore Council launches laneways rejuvenation plan

The public has been given a space to comment on the project.

Two weeks in, the response has been mixed.

Much of the criticism for the project has centred around the public’s preference for further spending on road upgrades in the area.

The areas proposed for involvement in the Lismore Laneways Project.

“Fix the unmaintained unsealed roads in the region before adding more cost for council,” one commenter, Todd Andrews, posted.

“Unsealed roads in the region are no longer maintained on a maintenance schedule.

“Our road had a 12-month maintenance frequency and has not been maintained in over two years, it simply isn’t good enough.”

“Fix the laneways’ traffic surfaces,” another commenter, Greg Cooke, said.

“If laneways are the best suggestions LCC can (come) up with for attracting people to the region we are lost.

“Another LCC flop.”

Other members of the public raised safety concerns for those in the area once the project is expected to be completed in December 2020.

“From experience, it becomes a camp site for the homeless with fans and phone chargers plugged in, (with) garbage and smashed windows for businesses to clean,” one person said.

“If installing power-points, they need to be secured when not in use.”

However, there has been some support for the laneways concept with some suggestion to turn the area into a popular night-time attraction.

One resident suggested “night markets in the alleyway” with a “similar concept to the Lismore car boot market”.

For your say on the Lismore Laneways Project, visit www.yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au/lismore-laneways-project/brainstormers/share-your-ideas.