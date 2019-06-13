Lismore land former AFL star

SWANSONG: Jared Brennan takes a mark during his time playing AFL on the Gold Coast. Brennan will play for Lismore on Saturday.

SWANSONG: Jared Brennan takes a mark during his time playing AFL on the Gold Coast. Brennan will play for Lismore on Saturday. DAVE HUNT

FORMER AFL player Jared Brennan will run out for the Lismore Swans against Ballina Bombers in local Aussie rules at Oakes Oval, Lismore, Saturday.

Brennan played 173 games for the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns before retiring in 2013.

The 34-year-old is the drawcard for the club's Webb and Winterbon Cup cancer fundraiser, which also doubles as sponsors day.

Swans player Fred Sleeth knows Brennan from their time playing in the Northern Territory and helped get him to the event.

"They're still good friends and it was a way to lift the profile of the cup by getting a big name,” Swans secretary Laura Cahill said.

"He'll stay for the weekend and we'll do a bit of a Q and A with him at the Lismore Heights Bowling club after the game.

"He's still playing near Albury and once he found out what the event was about he was straight on board.”

Dean Webb was one of the Swans' best players before he died of melanoma cancer in 2015.

Neil Winterbon was a club stalwart, holding several positions at the Swans, and also died of cancer.

The loss of Webb was a shock to the community when he died at a young age.

"Dean was only 28 and he was a massive Lions fan so it's nice that we were able to get Jared here,” Cahill said.

"The club is in a really good position and a lot of people are putting the work in to run days like this.”

The Swans are not the only ones to have a former AFL player in their ranks this season.

Former North Melbourne captain Andrew Swallow has been at Byron Bay.

He has been restricted to only one game due to his commitments as an assistant coach at the Suns.

Former Brisbane Lions player Jordon Bourke also plays for Byron Bay.

The men's reserves start at 11am with the main at 2.20pm after the women's match.

Everyone is invited to attend the post-game function at the bowling club from 6pm.