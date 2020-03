The family-friendly Lismore Kart Club is celebrating it's golden anniversary in 2020 with plenty of great racing planned to honour the club's 50th year of operation.

The family-friendly Lismore Kart Club is celebrating it's golden anniversary in 2020 with plenty of great racing planned to honour the club's 50th year of operation.

LISMORE Kart Club is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a series of club championship events.

Last month some of the talented drivers took to the track for the first round of the series.