IKEA customer fuming after goods dumped on lawn

DUMPED: The flat pack furniture was dropped off outside Aimee Parr's home, 3km from the IKEA depot in Lismore, for $50. Contributed

Update, 3pm: IKEA Australia have contacted The Northern Star following an inquiry into the incident and are endeavouring to respond.

Wednesday 7am: IKEA Australia have yet to respond to questions about why a customer had $1500 of heavy flat pack furniture dumped outside her home.

THE day after Aimee Parr and her partner had moved to Lismore from Sydney, Ms Parr was planning on picking up the boxed furniture from IKEA's Lismore depot to fit out the couple's new home.

When she arrived at the depot, she quickly worked out that she would need two trips to transport the heavy boxes.

That shouldn't have been a problem, because she only lived 3km away.

But Ms Parr said the staff at the depot refused to let her pick up the goods in two trips, because the boxes didn't have her name on them, and once separated they "might lose track" of them.

Instead, she said the staff at the depot offered her a solution - to drop the goods off at her home for $50.

Ms Parr said the price seemed expensive given she lived so close but she forked out the money anyway, as she didn't have another option.

A few hours later, the delivery turned up. But instead of being brought into the raised home, they were left on a pallet on the footpath.

It wasn't exactly the level of service Ms Parr was expecting given she had just handed over $50.

She told The Northern Star she has had deliveries from other retailers such as Amart, Fantastic Furniture, and Appliances Online, all of whom took the goods into her home and helped unpack them.

A delivery from Appliances Online - which included a washing machine and fridge - was completely free AND included the removal of old appliances.

"Fantastic Furniture delivered a mattress and five piece dining set, brought it upstairs and inside in the room I wanted for $65," she said.

A sofa delivery from Amart cost $80 but came all the way from Ballina and included putting the couch together for her.

Ms Parr also explained that when she worked for Harvey Norman in Penrith in Sydney, they delivered as far away as Katoomba in the Blue Mountains for just $50.

The IKEA delivery, she concluded, was by far the most expensive because she had already paid $40 to deliver the goods from the IKEA store in Logan, plus another $50 in cash - which didn't even pay to get the stuff in the front door.

To make matters worse, when she complained she said a staff member was "no help, rude, and not apologetic", and said they were doing her a "favour".

She said she would appreciate an apology.

"I think the staff responsible at the Lismore collection point need to be reprimanded and IKEA should ensure this doesn't happen again," Ms Parr said.

"The thing I was most worried about is I felt like I couldn't leave it because I was worried about someone stealing things or damaging it as they walked past on the footpath."

In the end, she was forced to pick up her partner from work during his lunch break, and frantically help get the boxes in before he had to return to work.

If she had have been given the choice of picking up the load in two trips, she would have taken the light goods first and carried into the home, then picked up the heavy goods and kept in the car until her partner came home.

IKEA have not responded to an inquiry sent on Tuesday morning.