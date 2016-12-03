Lismore: How we revolve, reuse and recycle

LISMORE City Council has won a Local Government Excellence in the Environment Award for 'waste avoidance and reuse' in recognition of the Lismore Revolve Shop and Lismore Recycled Market.

The Lismore Revolve Shop hit a new sales record in January, taking $2900 in one day through more than 150 individual transactions.

The increase came after a significant upgrade, funded with a $150,000 grant from the NSW EPA, which included improving the shopping experience with a dedicated shopfront, new Save n Waste Recycle Store offering eco-friendly products and better parking and amenities.

Meanwhile, the Lismore Recycled Market was launched in March to encourage sustainability and the reuse of materials that would otherwise go to landfill. The market area is made of purpose-built shipping containers and stallholders change each month to ensure there is always something different for visitors to discover.

"This award is testament to the hard work of our staff and our desire to be innovative and keep pushing the boundaries of what a waste facility can provide,” Waste Operations Coordinator Kevin Trustum said.

"We have put in an enormous effort to make the Revolve Shop not just a tip shop but a proper commercial retail outlet where people can enjoy looking for reused goods.

"We also have a dedicated store operator, Met Uretir, who takes great pride in keeping the Revolve Shop looking clean and professional. He knows that every item we sell is one less item that ends up in landfill.”

All money raised through the Revolve Shop goes back into Council's waste fund for future recycling and sustainability initiatives.

The Lismore Revolve Shop is located at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre at 313 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore.

Opening hours are Tuesday from 9am to 2pm and Thursday/Friday/Saturday from 9am to 1pm.