Lismore hosts heats of world's richest greyhound race

MILLION DOLLAR HEATS: Pictured at the qualifying heat of the GRNSW + Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase at Lismore on Tuesday night is Lismore Greyhound Racing Club chairman Joe Cotroneo, Lismore MP Thomas George and GRNSW chief executive Tony Mestrov celebrate the world's richest race coming to the Northern Rivers. GRNSW

ON TUESDAY night Lismore held the second of the Regional Qualifying Heats for the world's richest greyhound race, the GRNSW + Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.

Trainers from all over the region were hoping their dog would power across the line fast enough to be a contender for the next round which could take them to the grand final in Sydney next month and collect the $1 million purse.

But two dogs from Queensland beat the local runners to compete in the Lismore Regional Final next week and give their trainers and owners hope of winning $1 million in Sydney on October 20 at Wentworth Park.

The Darren Russell-trained Snug jumped to lead from the start and ran a 30.04s win, the fastest of the four heats run.

Runner-up to Snug was Cash Point was second with three lengths behind Snug, while Cash Point earned the wrath of stewards and as a result is now unable to take his place in the final.

Trained by Gold Coast GP, Dr George Clegg, Big Bad Bob who won the Townsville Cup last start, improved his record at Lismore to six wins and two placings from eight starts.

Bob's fellow Maroon, Farmor In Time, held on for second and claimed a berth in the next Tuesday night's final.

According to Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive Tony Mestrov, he was impressed ith the condition of the track and they way in which the club was managing its meetings.

"For a wet night the track was in amazing shape,” he said.

"All credit to John Zorzo and the team at Lismore.”

He said as well as 11 regional heats, there will be 14 city qualifying finals at Wentworth Park from September 22 to October 6, before the semi-finals in October 12

"The first two-placegetters in the regional qualifying finals and the first three place-getters in the city qualifying finals will qualify for the semi-finals of the Million Dollar Chase,” he said.

"A condition of entry is that all greyhounds must be re-homed at the end of their racing career.”