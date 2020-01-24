Lismore hospital welcomes 12 intern doctors

TWELVE interns have joined the ranks at Lismore Base Hospital this week, and are among 32 junior doctors launching their medical careers in the Northern Rivers.

The interns have come to Lismore through the Rural Preferential Recruitment Pathway, which supports them to do their first two years of on-the-job medical training at a regional hospital in NSW.

Lismore-born Karly Potts is returning to her roots after studying in Queensland.

“It’s a real privilege to come back to a vibrant place that is my home, and to be able to access these great opportunities,” Ms Potts said.

“Lismore was my first preference, and I’ve got a good feeling about the year ahead.”

For Myra Pritchett, being able to pursue her medical career in Lismore also means she can stay close to home, having lived in the Northern Rivers for 27 years and raised her three children here.

“I feel very fortunate that I can be supported to stay here and further my training, while still being near my family,” she said.

Over the next two years, the interns will have a chance to develop their skills in a wide range of medical specialties, including surgery, emergency medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics, psychiatry and orthopaedics.

The junior doctors will learn their trade alongside expert consultants with years of experience in the medical profession.

“Lismore Base Hospital has a great reputation with junior doctors as a place to learn and develop, thanks to the dedicated input of our specialist staff, and our nursing and allied health professionals,” Northern NSW Local Health District executive director of medical services, Dr Tim Williams, said.

“These junior doctors have demonstrated a commitment to rural medicine, and are potentially our local specialist staff of the future.”

The Tweed Hospital also has 18 intern positions, bringing the total to 32 for the Northern NSW Local LHD.

The NSW Government is investing $107 million in the internship program this year.

Since 2011, intern positions in NSW have increased by 257, or 33 per cent.

Interns rotate through metropolitan, regional or rural hospitals, as well as general practices. NSW guarantees intern positions to all domestic medical graduates of NSW universities, and provides internships to many graduates from interstate universities.