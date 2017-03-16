Lismore hospital report card: much better with room to improve

Federal and State ministers touring the new first stage of the $80.25 million Stage 3A redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

A NEW report about hospital waiting times revealed Lismore Base Hospital has decreased waiting times in some areas, but there is still room to improve.

The latest report by the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) showed NSW public hospitals have generally maintained performance on waiting times and increased the volume of services provided during October to December 2016.

While the Lismore hospital - which underwent a recent $80 million upgrade - has improved some waiting times in the hospital's emergency department, BHI Chief Executive Dr Jean-Frederic Levesque said despite significant improvements for people seeking emergency treatment, there is still a way to go to.

Dr Levesque said considering LBH had seen an increase of 6.3% of people attend the emergency department, the hospital had done very well.

"Lismore Base Hospital has improved the most compared to one year ago, both according to the proportion of patients who are seen to within 30 minutes, leave within four hours and in terms of the amount of time it took to commence treatment.” he said.

The BHI report showed at Lismore Base Hospital, 69% of people spent four hours or less in the emergency department, with a 21 minute median waiting time to start treatment, compared to a state-wide average of 74.3%.

Of the patients arriving at the Lismore hospital by ambulance, 85% were transferred into the care of emergency department staff within 30 minutes, compared to a state-wide average of 92%.

Dr Levesque said waiting times for patients who spent four or more hours in the Lismore hospital emergency had improved 5.2% in the last year and the waiting time for the 85% of those who arrived by ambulance had improved by 11% compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, for non-urgent procedures, 96% of patients received their elective surgery on time, with a median wait of 55 days, which met the targets for the local health district .

Chief executive Northern NSW local health district, Wayne Jones said the LHD clinicians deserved high praise for making improvements on waiting times.

"Lismore staff had worked in what successive health minsters described as 'the most dysfunctional ED in NSW',” he said.

"Our staff worked hard at designing a purpose built ED that worked in the new models of care for the 18 to 24 months prior to opening and they are now in a environment where they can implement competent models of care, which means patients can present, be triaged then treated more more quickly than before.”

Mr Jones said once Lismore Base Hospital open stage 3B and additional operating theatre capacity, there will be more improvements on elective surgery waiting times.