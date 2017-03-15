Lismore hospital report card good but must improve

Federal and State ministers touring the new first stage of the $80.25 million Stage 3A redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

A NEW report about hospital waiting times has revealed Lismore Base Hospital is doing well but needs to improve.

The latest report by the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) shows NSW public hospitals have generlaly maintained performance on waiting times and increased the volume of services provided during October to December 2016.

However, patients at LBH which underwent a recent $80 million upgrade, are experiencing longer waiting times.

The BHI report showed at LBH, 69% of people spent four hours or less in the emergency department, with a 21 minute median waiting time to start treatment, compared to a state-wide average of 74.3%.

Also 85% of LBH patients who arrived by ambulance were transferred into the care of emergency department staff within 30 minutes, compared to a state-wide average of 92%.

Meanwhile, for non-urgent procedures, 96% of patients received their elective surgery on time, with a median wait of 55 days.

Earlier this month a story regarding a delay for non-elective surgery made news.

BHI Chief Executive Dr Jean-Frederic Levesque said emergency department waiting times were stable overall in the quarter, despite an increase of almost 20,000 patients over the same quarter the previous year.

"With 684,740 patients visiting an emergency department in the quarter, presentations are at the highest level of the past five years, so it is encouraging that performance has remained stable in NSW,” Dr Levesque said.

More to come.