Hospital 'angels' raised $1.5 million in 100 years

LISMORE Base Hospital Auxiliary celebrated 100 years of service and volunteering, at a luncheon at Summerland House Farm yesterday.

The luncheon recognised members past and present who have contributed to the health services in Lismore and improved the lives of countless patients.

Auxiliary president Diane Miller said she was honoured to be the person sitting in the chair at the time of this exciting milestone.

"The credit goes back 100 years ago to those women and it was just women then and it was known as the Women's Guild," Ms Miller said.

"Over the years it progressed to become the hospital auxiliary and we now have male members as well."

"It is hard work but it is enjoyable for the members. You don't give your time freely and volunteer if you don't enjoy it," she said.

Formed last century, the initial volunteers formed a sewing class to mend and make linen and clothes for the hospital.

In 1934 the group was renamed as the Lismore District Base Hospital Women's Auxiliary and in 1982 "Women's" was dropped in recognition of the many men who joined.

In its time the auxiliary has raised an estimated $1.5 million for the hospital, buying items ranging from musical instruments to children's toys and medical equipment. Some of its recent purchases include vascular ultrasound machines and pacemakers.

The general manager of the Richmond Clarence Health Service Group, Lynne Weir, said she was thrilled to honour the auxiliary volunteers and the incredible work they do.

"It is just fantastic," she said. "These are wonderful, dedicated and hard-working people who have over the last 10 years given nearly $700,000 worth of equipment to the hospital," Ms Weir said.

"Through their tireless efforts, we were able to continually improve the care we provide to patients in this region.

"On behalf of all our staff and management, I wish to congratulate the auxiliary on this wonderful achievement, and thank them for their commitment throughout the last 100 years."