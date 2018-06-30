Lismore hopes to Storm Sunshine

HOOP DREAMS: At the 2017 Sunshine Basketball Conference, Lismore Storm's Sam Mitchell gets his shot away despite extra attention in the semi-final between Grafton Vikings and Lismore Storm at the Grafton Sports Centre.

HOOP DREAMS: At the 2017 Sunshine Basketball Conference, Lismore Storm's Sam Mitchell gets his shot away despite extra attention in the semi-final between Grafton Vikings and Lismore Storm at the Grafton Sports Centre. Caitlan Charles

LISMORE is set for a massive Saturday of Sunshine Conference Basketball with two Grand Finals set to be played at the Lismore Stadium on Saturday.

On the women's side it will be the Ballina Breakers, who have never lost a Sunshine Conference title and the Grafton Vikings who are looking for their first taste of the illusive title.

Ballina have been the form side all season, winning all of their games, while Grafton have been nipping at the heels of Ballina all season long and will be hoping that persistence pays off and they are finally able to snag a victory.

But Ballina will be hoping that experience proves this difference in this game, boasting a side that has played in multiple Grand Finals but also a side that has a number of potent combinations of players that have been together for years.

Look for Emma Sculley to do the majority of the damage for the Breakers on the score-sheet.

For the Vikings, they will be hoping that fundamentals, strong team play and a well thought out game plan from super coach Sue McLachlan will be enough to get the Vikings over the line.

The Grafton side will also need to rely on the experience of seasoned campaigner Leigh Predo to maintain the sides focus and intensity and will need a huge game from their bigs to dent the Ballina D.

On form though, Ballina are favourites going into the match.

On the men's side of the ledger the Byron Bay Beez will be coming up against the Lismore Storm.

Both sides have met each other previously through the season and are tied at one win a piece. Byron Bay will be looking forward to having Suraya Jenkins back on the court after an injury enforced layoff and he will look to combine with the tall timber on his Byron side in the hopes of a Grand Final victory.

Lismore have hit form late in the season, only winning the one game during the regular season, saving it until the very last match to scrounge a victory away from home against the Beez.

Lismore hit the road again, managing to knock off regular season heavyweights the Grafton Vikings by 6 points in Grafton.

The Storm will be hoping the hot shooting of Jacob Leu continues through the Grand Final and that Alby Pickford continues to be a force on the defensive end.

While Lismore will be without inspirational captain Ben Wilton due to prior commitments, coach Nathan Darby feels like they can cater for his absence.

"We've got some great guards who haven't been getting big minutes due to the form of Benny,” he said.

"Paolo Galea and Timmy Rice are set for big performances here, these guys are more than ready to wear Benny's shoes”.

Admission to the Grand Final is through gold coin donation and will also have a hundreds club running.

This donation will be going towards Lottie Baggley, the young daughter of Sunshine Conference veterans, Michael Baggley and Jess Eke who is currently in a battle against cancer and any donation would be greatly appreciated in this fight.

The women's game tips off at 4:30 pm and the men have their game afterwards at approximately 6pm on June 30 at the Lismore Stadium.