Lismore high schools cancel excursions, assemblies

THREE Northern Rivers high schools are taking all precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Rivers Secondary College campuses at Lismore, Kadina and Richmond River have cancelled assemblies, some sporting carnivals, and school excursions and camps.

Executive principal Ian Davies has confirmed a statement released by the Lismore school will be replicated for Kadina and Richmond River schools.

Lismore relieving school principal Kirt Swanbury said the school was acting on advice from the NSW Education and Health departments in regards to COVID-19.

“These directions will cause an increased level of disruption at the school over the coming weeks and months,” Mr Swanbury said.

“I thank you in advance for your patience and support through this difficult time.”

He said no school closures were planned for now.

He has implored parents and carers to keep any child with a respiratory illness at home, and said that children who fall ill at school will be promptly sent home to avoid any illness spreading at school.

Staff will also be advised to stay home if they come down with a respiratory illness.

All arts, initiatives and events have been cancelled, until further notice.

Sporting events will be run on a case-by-case basis.

“Our cross country carnival and most of our inter-school sporting events involving three or more schools have been cancelled, till further notice,” Mr Swanbury said.

There will be extra handwashing stations at the school, and students will be encouraged to wash their hands more regularly.

Information will be provided to children at roll call instead of school assemblies.