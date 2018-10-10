Lismore Helping Hands to use grant for community events

LISMORE Helping Hands, the grassroots community group that actively coordinated community recovery efforts after the floods in 2017, has received $15,000 from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) 'Restore-Repair-Renew' grant.

The grant will be used to fund a number of community events in early 2019, almost two years after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie flooded the region.

Project Coordinator Naomi Tarrant said community events were a great way to build resilience.

"Since the floods in 2017 we've learnt that community resilience lies in networks and relationships and these events will be designed to increase our community connectedness,” Ms Tarrant said.

"We will be working collaboratively with other community groups including Wilsons River Landcare, the Northern Rivers Science Hub, Red Cross, Real Artworks and the SES, and with Lismore City Council, to put on some engaging, fun and informative community events to keep us connected and informed about what it means to live in a flood town.

"The events that we are planning at the moment are a panel discussion at the Lismore Women's Festival that will look at women's experiences in disasters, a Science in the Pub event to talk about hydrology and floodplain management, a Tree Planting day with Banyam Baigham Landcare, and a River Festival community event around the second anniversary of the flood.

"These events will focus on developing and strengthening community networks; improving community preparedness; providing opportunities for people to regenerate Lismore's river banks, celebrating local culture and identity, increasing community well-being and improving community flood literacy.

"We are really looking forward to working with other community groups on this project and we are very grateful for the support from FRRR to be able to do so.”