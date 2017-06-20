Lismore doctor to stand trial over assault charges

A LISMORE gynecologist accused of 60 indecent assault and sexual assault charges has been ordered to stand trial in the Lismore District Court.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 62, was today committed for trial and will appear before the District Court for arraignment on July 19.

Dr Taylor waived his right for a committal hearing.

He appeared in person in Lismore Local Court this morning before Magistrate Jeff Linden and was represented by his solicitor Stephen Spinks.

Dr Taylor faces 60 charges which include 18 counts of sexual assault and 42 counts of indecent assault allegedly made on 30 female patients.

The allegations date from 1993 up until March last year.

The Richmond Hill resident was arrested in November after police conducted a search of his Uralba St clinic following a complaint made by a patient over an alleged indecent assault in March.

More charges were laid after the arrest, with all the assaults allegedly occurring during clinical examinations with female patients.

Dr Taylor is currently on conditional bail.