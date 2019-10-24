Menu
SHOOTING VICTIM: A 22-year-old man who was shot in the head in Lismore has undergone brain surgery to remove a bullet and he is still in a critical condition.
Lismore gun shot victim 'still critical' after brain surgery

Alison Paterson
24th Oct 2019 11:29 AM
AFTER enduring brain surgery to remove a bullet, a 22-year-old Lismore man remains in a critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

On Thursday morning a hospital spokeswoman confirmed that the man's health status had not changed overnight.

"The man remains in a critical condition,” she said.

The 22-year-old man was injured at a Dawson St, Lismore property on Monday around 7.45pm and police are still investigating the shooting incident.

It is understood one shot was fired and police are still still release the man's name and any details on the calibre of the bullet or firearm.

On Wednesday, Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend, said the 22-year-old man had undergone surgery resulting from a shooting in Lismore on Monday night.

The man was treated by paramedics at the property before being admitted to Lismore Base Hospital and later transferred to the Gold Coast where her underwent surgery.

"The investigation is ongoing and further witness statements are to be taken,” he said.

"Police are speaking to four witnesses, two men and two women ,but are also asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.”

Insp Vandergriend said while doctors expect the man to survive, they do not yet know what impact this will have on his recovery.

"Gold Coast Hospital surgeons removed the bullet and have since tested the man for cognitive awareness,” he said.

"The man is expected to survive, but the full prognosis of his recovery will not be known for some time.”

Insp Vandergriend said the man's mother was with him at the hospital.

