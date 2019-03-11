Menu
CANCELLED: Greyhound racing has been cancelled at Lismore for Tuesday night.
Lismore greyhounds cancelled as owners chase big bucks

Mitchell Craig
by
11th Mar 2019 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM
A LACK of nominations with owners and trainers chasing more prizemoney in Queensland has seen greyhound racing abandoned in Lismore tomorrow after insufficient nominations were received.

The NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association has called on immediate action by Greyhound Racing NSW and NSW Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission, to address shortage of nominations for race meetings.

While a range of factors have contributed to the current position, the NSW GBOTA and Lismore greyhounds operations manager John Zorzo believes prizemoney returns are central to the shortage.

"This has never happened before and we have a few administration issues to work through this week," Zorzo said.

"The prizemoney is substantially better in Queensland, this is not a surprise to us and we were going to reach a breaking point sooner or later."

It is the second time this year racing has been abandoned at Lismore after it was closed for one week in January after a GRNSW report indicated a high injury rate at the track over the previous 12 months.

Zorzo said the current matter had nothing to do with that and he expected racing would return to Lismore next week.

"This is a totally different issue, Casino are low on fields but they will race Friday and we'll back next Tuesday," he said.

The NSW GBOTA estimates 100 greyhounds are racing in Queensland rather than NSW each week, resulting in less than ten races, short fields and for the first time today, no meeting being able to be drawn.

"NSW TAB B Maiden events currently receive $830 per win, against Albion Park Sunday meetings offering $1400 and Capalaba events at $1050," NSW GBOTA chairman Joe Cotroneo said.

The NSW GBOTA last week presented a paper to GRNSW which highlighted the decreasing returns to participants and impact of lack of growth.

Ahead of the March 23, NSW State Election, the NSW GBOTA has lobbied all parties to drive for the industry's fair share of funding.

"The NSW Greyhound Industry continues to get delivered the poorest outcome, we can't continue like this, it is time we demand better," Cotroneo said.

