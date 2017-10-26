Lismore greenkeeper allegedly touched boy on bottom

A LISMORE man has appeared in court over the alleged indecent assault of a 14-year-old boy in the changing rooms of the Southern Cross University pool.

Police allege Richard Allen Le Cornu, 58, approached the boy on June 8 last year and touched him on the buttocks.

Le Cornu, a local horticulturalist who specialises in sporting turf maintenance, was charged with one count of indecent assault of a person under 16 earlier this month.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad in Ballina interviewed Le Cornu on October 13 and he was granted conditional bail.

Le Cornu appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday morning where his legal representative Robert Manitta sought service orders for a brief of evidence from the Crown.

An associated apprehended violence order was also sought from the court to protect the alleged victim.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik requested six weeks to prepare the brief, which was granted by Magistrate Kathy Crittenden.

Magistrate Crittenden ordered the brief be served by December 6 and adjourned the matter until December 19 where it will return to Lismore Local Court.

Le Cornu was excused from attending on the next occasion.

Under his bail conditions he is not to approach or contact the victim in any way or a person with whom the protected person has a domestic relationship with.