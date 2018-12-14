Menu
REVAMPED: The Caltex service station on Woodlark St, Lismore has reopened after months of speculation since remaining closed since the decestating 2017 flood. Alison Paterson
Lismore gets another 24-hour service station

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
ANOTHER post-flood business renovation is officially complete and has opened with extended trading hours.

After months of speculation, the Caltex Service Station at 136 Woodlark Street in Lismore this week reopened for business.

A Caltex representative confirmed the service station would be operating 24/7 over the Christmas period followed by its official grand opening on January 18.

The development application was lodged with Lismore City Council to renovate the service station in March this year.

The service station was severely damaged in the March 2017 flood and has remained closed since.

The DA states the estimated cost of the renovation to be $1.6 million. According to documents lodged with the council, flood waters on the site were about 4m above the existing floor level.

"There was little damage to the structure of the buildings, however, extensive damage was caused to the underground fuel storage tanks (USTs), fuel dispensers, external pavements, and all internal fixtures and fittings below the peak flood water level,” the report states.

"The whole of the site is to be fully renovated by fully pressure cleaning internally and externally, and all previously painted surfaces repainted.

"External concrete pavements will be replaced in the fuel dispensing area, tank farm area, old car wash area, and the rear yard areas made good with new gravel hardstands.”

24 hours caltex service station lismore lismore 2017 floods refurbishment
Lismore Northern Star

