Lismore gamers smash fundraising target for Beyond Blue

UNPLUGGED Games has exceeded expectations around their recent charity auction which aimed to help provide valuable funds to mental health charity Beyond Blue.

Previously, the local Lismore business had set a target of raising $500 dollars for Beyond Blue, however, the final total amounted too $630 dollars raised.

The business has been a longtime supporter of Beyond Blue and store manager, Liam Fraser-Quick said it was a proud achievement for the store.

“Every little bit that we can do to help is a really good feeling for us,” Mr Fraser-Quick said.

“Like $500 doesn’t sound like a huge target when you take into account everything in the world but we’re a small community of gamers and to reach people from around the area and around the country, raise money and put mental health in the forefront of people’s minds is worth more than a $500-600 donation.”

The auction ended up extending wider than the Northern Rivers with one bid being placed in Melbourne.

“One of our first auctions was actually won by a bid in Melbourne, who saw it from someone sharing the post and ducked on their and placed the winning bid on Tapestry and that’s fantastic, getting the word out to people on the other end of the country is a great feeling,” Mr Fraser-Quick said.

The auction total means that Unplugged Games have now raised close to $1300 for Beyond Blue with more fundraising events to come.

“We ran a charity Dungeons and Dragons game at the start of this year, we’re hoping to run another one later in the year … we want to do as many things as we can to support them … and we have other little things in the works as well,” Mr Fraser-Quick said.

For more information on Unplugged Games, visit www.unpluggedgames.com.au.

If you or someone you know needs help, see Beyond Blue for resources and support, www.beyondblue.org.au.