Lismore flood recovery coordinator to step down

RECOVERY coordinator Euan Ferguson will step down from his post today as he officially hands over the reins to the Lismore community to carry out the next chapter of its flood recuperation.

Mr Ferguson was the role of supporting the community back on its feet by Premier Gladys Berejiklian when she visited the region days after the floods in April.

In the past three months, Mr Ferguson and the recovery committee aimed to ensure priorities were set and structures were in place to support and connect Local Government, relevant agencies and the community throughout the recovery on the North Coast.

He said since the flood, community leaders, such as the Lismore and Tweed Shire business chambers, Lismore City Council and non-government organisations "stepped up”.

NSW Governor, his Excellency David Hurley visited Lismore on Monday April 10. L-R Thomas George, LCC general manager Gary Murphy, Andrew McPhee NSW Fire & Rescue, LCCI Deb Benhayon, David Hurley, Euan Ferguson and Sup. Greg Martin Alison Paterson

"I think the community should be very proud of the leadership that they've got, particularly around Lismore,” Mr Ferguson said.

In his final meeting with the recovery committee this afternoon, Mr Ferguson said he would impart a message of confidence in what he described was his "terrific team”.

"I want to say well done so far but the re effort is going to be long and complex,” he said.

RELATED:

Recovery coordinator appointed for Northern Rivers

Lismore recovery centre to close

Heart-wrenching task ahead

"There are still many people who are hurting, so this is a transition it's not the end of the recovery.”

Mr Ferguson said his leadership role would be handed over to NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet's Andrew Hegedus to oversee the on-going recovery effort.

State Minister for Small Business, John Barilaro with recovery coordinator, Euan Ferguson (left) and Lismore MP Thomas George. Claudia Jambor

The timing of his departure from the role was determined by three key factors: securing Category C funding ; the winding down of flood recovery sub-committees and willingness of Lismore to move forward.

"We are sensing now from community leaders that they are ready to take over their normal leadership,” he said.

"It's a positive sign, and the fact that we are where we are is very much attributed to the community leadership.”

Flood Recovery Coordinator Euan Ferguson, urged people to look after each other as their mental state is as important as their business. Alison Paterson

To conclude his tenure, Mr Ferguson handed in a closing report detailing his work on the North Coast to the Office of Emergency Services last week.

A number of observations were noted in the report he said, many of which he said were positive such as the "very good” engagement between Local Government, the community and the business chambers.

He said there were also "a number of areas to be improved” highlighted in the report.

Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson stands outside the dsiaster recovery centre located at the Murwillumbah Community Centre. Scott Davis

The main points included bettering the dissemination and possessing of data gathered to ensure its more effectively presented to community leaders and future recovery coordinators.

Community education around flood preparedness, such as post-flood continuity plans and understanding flood risk, he said had "plenty of scope” for improvement.