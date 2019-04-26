Lismore gallery's new tour a first for regional Australia

AUSLAN ARCHIBALD: The Lismore Regional Gallery is excited to offer deaf-led Auslan Tours with deaf tour guide Sigrid Macdonald (centre) with members of Quota and staff from the gallery.

AUSLAN ARCHIBALD: The Lismore Regional Gallery is excited to offer deaf-led Auslan Tours with deaf tour guide Sigrid Macdonald (centre) with members of Quota and staff from the gallery. Alison Paterson

LISMORE Regional Gallery has launched accessible tours for the deaf community with the first-ever Auslan tours held outside Sydney.

On Wednesday April 24, Lismore Regional Gallery held its first deaf-led Auslan Tours with deaf tour guide Sigrid Macdonald leading an excited group of art-lovers through the the remarkable 2018 Archibald Prize exhibition.

Ms Sigrid Macdonald grew up in Byron Bay, studied in Lismore, and is an accessibility advocate and community worker with a passion for the arts.

She said showing people the finalists of Australia's most prestigious portrait prize was very exciting.

Ms Macdonald who helped design the program and signed she is very excited to be leading tours of the remarkable 2018 Archibald Prize exhibition, Australia's most prestigious portrait prize.

She signed that she is delighted to be involved with the Auslan tours which open up the gallery to a wider range of visitors.

"The works in the Archibald exhibition are very diverse," she signed.

"Afterwards the tour will then go over the Young Archies (exhibition)".

Gallery director Brett Adington said it was a pleasure and privilege to have the Auslan tour is generously supported by Quota's Lismore and Alstonville & Wollongbar branches.

He said it was also a surprise in this day and age to be the first regional gallery to offer such tours.

"We did not realised we would be the first regional gallery to offer Auslan tours until (gallery learning officer) Claudia (Frock) did some research," he said.

"Now we have funding to continue these monthly tours for the next year."

Members of Alstonville & Wollongbar Quota, Julia and Zeta said they were very pleased to sponsor these tours along with sister club Lismore.

Quota Lismore members Marilyn, Pat, Jill and Annette, said watching Ms Macdonald sign the tour was fantastic.

The 2018 Archibald Prize exhibition has been touring regional Australia opened at the Lismore Regional Gallery last week and will run until June 16.

The next tours are scheduled for Sunday May 26, 11.30am - 1.30pm and the Saturday June 15, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Following the Archibald exhibition, Auslan tours will occur monthly at the gallery, dates to be released soon.

All tours are free but bookings are essential via claudie.frock@lismore.nsw.gov.au