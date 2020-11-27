Lismore filmmaker breaking stigmas one film at a time

The documentary by Lismore's Coralie Tapper follows Alex Eaves from Dubbo as she trains to become a sprinter.

WHEN Coralie Tapper heard about the story of Alex Eves and how she was overcoming a catastrophic car accident to be a sprinter, she knew it was a project she needed to bring to life.

The result is On Track, a compelling documentary as Alex tries to breakdown the barriers as a victim of a car crash and show she should not be defined by her past.

The Lismore filmmaker ventured down to Alex’s hometown of Dubbo for the project and said she was struck by Alex’s infectious attitude to life which is captured in the documentary.

“From psychical appearance, she doesn’t appear to be disabled and I think that is one of the biggest misconceptions with disability is that people view that it should be something physical … even things like time of the day impact her emotional and physical state,” Coralie said.

“For her to be doing what she is doing is extraordinary … to see how empowered she has become by having the right support network is quite extraordinary.”

Coralie said that it was one of the most special works she had been involved and reignited her love for documentaries.

“This is definitely the direction I want to move in, financially and passion-wise and my commitment to the art of filmmaking this stands very highly and the forefront … this is important information to be sharing,” she said.

“This has set a standard for the films I want to move forward on.”

The documentary will premiere on December 3 and Coralie hopes that audiences will find the documentary an uplifting and inspiring experience.

“For me personally, it was to not allow yourself to judge someone without hearing their story and slow down a bit … the ability to get to know people has changed, I think its projects like these and people like Alex that really open your eyes,” Coralie said.

On Track is part of Fearless season two which premieres on December 3 with a special screening between Feros Care and Screenworks.

For more, visit www.feroscare.com.au/fearlessfilms2.