Lismore fighter to enter the Mecca of muay Thai

BIG DEAL: Bryce Gibbs has been training for his first Muay Thai fight in Thailand.

LISMORE muay Thai product Bryce Gibbs will achieve a major milestone when he competes in a professional fight in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

Gibbs, 22, recently moved to Thailand in hopes of landing some big-time experience against some of the best fighters in the sport.

He learned his craft under coach Rod Ramsay at the Martial Arts First gym in Lismore.

"It was only two weeks ago I was holding pads for Bryce twice a day, helping him get ready to go follow his dream in Thailand,” Ramsay said.

"The head coach (in Thailand) has been so impressed with Bryce, he has matched him to fight in the mecca of muay Thai, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

"Only a handful of Westerners have fought there and only one or two of them are Australians.

"Even though Bryce is the (underdog), for him to just fight at this stadium shows how much potential this young guy has.

"Bryce has been in Thailand now for two weeks, training eight hours a day and six days a week.

"He runs 19km a day, sparring and clinching his guts out with the Thai guys in one of Thailand's toughest camps.”

Gibbs already has more than 12 professional fights under his belt and left his job as a boilermaker after finishing his apprenticeship to train full-time while competing in Thailand.

He fights in the 63.5kg weight class and has been one of the top students at the Lismore gym for six years.

Gibbs made the decision to leave months ago and did not hesitate once he was accepted into a training camp.

"I'll get to train all day for about eight hours in a camp and basically live muay Thai,” Gibbs said. "I have to do it now while I'm young otherwise it will probably never happen.

"The plan is to get as many fights in as I can (in Thailand) and try to make a bit of a name for myself.

"It's all experience at the moment and it's the place you need to go if you're committed and really want to do something in the sport.”