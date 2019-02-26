Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERO: Lismore's Marcello Serini has been named a NSW Recycling Hero. Serini is working with the Department of Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne to design and construct the 'Globe Star Dome' (pictured), a completely self-sustainable building made with a green concrete solution, called Mincrete, made from materials bound for landfill.
HERO: Lismore's Marcello Serini has been named a NSW Recycling Hero. Serini is working with the Department of Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne to design and construct the 'Globe Star Dome' (pictured), a completely self-sustainable building made with a green concrete solution, called Mincrete, made from materials bound for landfill.
Council News

Lismore environmental planner recognised

26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE man has been recognised for his efforts as an environmental planner.

Marcello Serini, 80, has been awarded the title of Recycling Hero as part of Save Our Recycling, a state-wide campaign run by peak body Local Government NSW.

Mr Serini recently came out of retirement to design dwellings made from 100 per cent recycled waste, and is currently working with the Department of Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne to design and construct the 'Globe Star Dome', a completely self-sustainable building made with Mincrete.

Mincrete, also known as 'green concrete', involves the encapsulation of materials bound for landfill, such as glass, waste fibre, milk, drinks, food cartons, waste, paper sludge and shredded medical plastic.

"This project is one small step towards a completely self-sustainable society where we are able to reduce the impact of carbon dioxide on our environment and society,” Mr Serini said.

"Any project or invention focused on reducing the carbon load and re-using waste should receive support from the government.”

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said Mr Serini is a shining example of the important steps individuals and local businesses are taking to reduce, re-use and recycle waste in their local community.

"While Marcello is particularly exceptional with his recycling, he largely reflects the attitudes and actions of the broader community towards the issue of recycling,” Mr Smith said.

"The people of the Lismore and the North Coast of NSW are pulling their weight. Now it's time for our government to step up and do the same.”

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) calls on the state government to reinvest the entire $727 million it collects from the waste levy each year in waste management and recycling.

LGNSW president Linda Scott said the selection of Recycling Heroes is a valuable way of celebrating the contribution of residents and businesses to tackling the waste crisis in NSW.

"Recycling Heroes like Marcello demonstrate the extraordinary and creative ways people in NSW are reducing their waste,” Ms Scott said.

"Businesses and residents across the state are showing true innovation, integrating recycling into their everyday lives and business models, highlighting the public appetite for a long-term, government-led solution to waste management.”

environmental planner isaac smith lismore city council local government nsw northern rivers enivronment save our recycling
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    premium_icon Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    Health A FEDERAL Minister's letter to AHPRA has seen concerns about some practitioners referred to health watchdogs.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    premium_icon Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    Crime Bonalbo woman remains behind bars after allegedly lighting fire

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    MAFS' Billy explains calendar nude pics

    premium_icon MAFS' Billy explains calendar nude pics

    TV Reality TV star posed naked for charity project

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    VIDEOS: Classroom of the future here for our children today

    premium_icon VIDEOS: Classroom of the future here for our children today

    Community We speak to the students about what they think.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM