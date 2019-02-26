Lismore environmental planner recognised

HERO: Lismore's Marcello Serini has been named a NSW Recycling Hero. Serini is working with the Department of Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne to design and construct the 'Globe Star Dome' (pictured), a completely self-sustainable building made with a green concrete solution, called Mincrete, made from materials bound for landfill.

A LISMORE man has been recognised for his efforts as an environmental planner.

Marcello Serini, 80, has been awarded the title of Recycling Hero as part of Save Our Recycling, a state-wide campaign run by peak body Local Government NSW.

Mr Serini recently came out of retirement to design dwellings made from 100 per cent recycled waste, and is currently working with the Department of Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne to design and construct the 'Globe Star Dome', a completely self-sustainable building made with Mincrete.

Mincrete, also known as 'green concrete', involves the encapsulation of materials bound for landfill, such as glass, waste fibre, milk, drinks, food cartons, waste, paper sludge and shredded medical plastic.

"This project is one small step towards a completely self-sustainable society where we are able to reduce the impact of carbon dioxide on our environment and society,” Mr Serini said.

"Any project or invention focused on reducing the carbon load and re-using waste should receive support from the government.”

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said Mr Serini is a shining example of the important steps individuals and local businesses are taking to reduce, re-use and recycle waste in their local community.

"While Marcello is particularly exceptional with his recycling, he largely reflects the attitudes and actions of the broader community towards the issue of recycling,” Mr Smith said.

"The people of the Lismore and the North Coast of NSW are pulling their weight. Now it's time for our government to step up and do the same.”

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) calls on the state government to reinvest the entire $727 million it collects from the waste levy each year in waste management and recycling.

LGNSW president Linda Scott said the selection of Recycling Heroes is a valuable way of celebrating the contribution of residents and businesses to tackling the waste crisis in NSW.

"Recycling Heroes like Marcello demonstrate the extraordinary and creative ways people in NSW are reducing their waste,” Ms Scott said.

"Businesses and residents across the state are showing true innovation, integrating recycling into their everyday lives and business models, highlighting the public appetite for a long-term, government-led solution to waste management.”