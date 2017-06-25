Lismore engineers take out top gong in Sydney

USING recycled glass to construct one of Lismore's newest sewage pump stations has earned its creators a state award.

The Civil Contractors Federation NSW Earth Award was presented to Lismore City Council and its contractors Diona and Calibre Consulting for the innovative development Caniaba Street Sewage Pump Station.

Engineering operations manager Matt Torr said the council's creative use of recycled crushed glass as backfill material was a major factor in winning the award at last weekend's awards in Sydney.

"Using the recycled glass is sustainable and a beneficial reuse alternative to traditional backfill materials,” Mr Torr said.

"Originally our recycled glass was only to be used in roadbase but we are finding there are many other applications within Council's operations where we can utilise the material. This is a fantastic way to recycle waste being generated in our own backyard and we are thrilled to share this award with our contractors.”

Since the introduction of the Glass Processing Plant in May 2014, all old glass, crockery and pyrex collected from yellow recycling bins in the Lismore Local Government Area has been crushed into sand and stockpiled, ready for use in roadbase.

Conventional glass recycling is costly and requires significant technology to separate different coloured glass for re-processing, with a high loss rate due to breakage.

As well as ensuring more glass can be recycled and reducing transport miles, transforming glass back into sand reduces the need to mine as much virgin material, limiting truck movements on the road and saving on electricity and fuel costs.

"Using recycled glass wherever possible is a win-win for everyone,” Mr Torr said.

"It's an innovation our council and our community can be very proud of.”