Lismore driver turns to home brew beer for bushfire relief

Lismore driver David Russell will help raise funds for bushfire victims in the Porsche Carrera Cup round this weekend. Photo Marinelli Motorsport

LISMORE driver David Russell will help with bushfire relief fundraising in the opening round of the Porsche Carrera Cup at Adelaide this weekend.

He is promoting a special brew of beer, Heroes Gold, which has been developed to raise funds for the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Russell made the offer to race with the Heroes Gold hashtags and logo over the weekend.

His car will feature Heroes Gold hashtags below the front headlights along with Heroes Gold signage on the roof of the car throughout the three day Superloop Adelaide 500.

“Being from a country town myself, it is great to do our bit as a team to assist in the bushfire fund raising effort and I’m hoping to deliver our bushfire heroes some strong results at this opening round,” Russell said.

“I am sure that Heroes Gold will look great on our beauty (car) in Adelaide this weekend and encourage more Aussies to take part in this fantastic fundraising initiative.”

Russell will be racing at the Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit in his Dayco Porsche Carrera Cup GT3 car from Friday to Sunday at the Superloop Adelaide 500 with all races broadcast live on Network Ten and Foxsports across the country.