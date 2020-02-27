Lismore driver overcomes early damage at Australian titles

Mark Robinson finished second in the Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship round at Sydney's Valvoline Raceway. Photo: MACL Photography

A BAD start could not stop Lismore driver Mark Robinson from a runner-up finish in the Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship at Sydney's Valvoline Raceway.

The three-time Australian champion has been in fine form since winning the annual Lord Mayor's Cup at Lismore in November.

A damaged rear axel and wheel failure saw him miss the first heat at the weekend as his team battled to get him back on track.

"A big thanks must go out to my whole team for their efforts and to finish where we did was very satisfying and a great way to thank them for everything they did," Robinson said.

"My weekend couldn't have started in a worse fashion but I'm very proud of how my team rallied together, along with the assistance from a few rival teams, and we were able to come home with a good result.

"My car got stronger as the weekend went on and that is a testament to the efforts of my team, as we were in winning contention right through to the end of the weekend and just came up short."

He put the foot down in the 35-lap feature race, battling with David Clark and eventual winner Kevin Britten.

Robinson picked up a number of points before the final, winning two hears.

His next event is the annual Garden State Shield at Geelong's Avalon Raceway in Victoria on March 21.

The event doubles as round four of the 5 Star Dirt Series.