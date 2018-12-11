Lismore driver has best foot Ford

BIG YEAR: Lismore's Nathan Herne competes in Formula Ford and won both the NSW and Victorian Championships, as well as placing fourth overall in the National Championship this year.

IT HAS been a satisfying year for Lismore driver Nathan Herne, highlighted by his pleasing Australian championship result in his second year of Formula Ford racing.

Competing all over the country during the Australian Formula Ford Championship, which is fought out over seven rounds around the country, the 16-year-old was a model of consistency.

However, it wasn't until the final race of the seventh and final round of the championship at Sydney Motorsport Park that he achieved his maiden round win.

Closing out the year with 236 points to his name, Herne was just three points shy of achieving a podium result, placing fourth, giving him a huge confidence boost ahead of next year's racing.

Not only did Herne impress on a national scale, he also asserted his dominance throughout his home state of NSW and Victoria, taking out the NSW championship, by virtue of collecting four wins and 12 podiums, as well as the Victorian championship.

Herne has been around racing most of his life and is the son of Lismore speedway legend Stuart Herne.

"It has been a really solid year for us and I can't thank Brett and the rest of the BF Racing team enough for giving me the opportunity to race and presenting me with a fantastic car throughout the year,” Herne said. "We are really happy to have come away with both the NSW and Victorian championships, but our biggest achievement was without a doubt being a front-running contender throughout the Australian championship.”

Recently completing a test session in a supercar at Winton Motor Raceway in country Victoria with the Brad Jones Racing team, Herne also turned some laps in a TA2 Racing car in November at Ipswich's Queensland Raceway and, to top it all off, he's currently a finalist in the Aussie Driver Search competition.

"Our plans for next year are not yet confirmed,” Herne said.

"We're looking at some promising things that will hopefully eventuate, but we're keeping our options open.”

He thanked his dad, Brett Francis and Alex and Glenn from the BF Racing team.

Herne has local sponsors including Shell, North Coast Petroleum and Hernes Freight Service.