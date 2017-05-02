Lismore doctor to face court over alleged sexual assault

A LISMORE doctor accused of sexual and indecent assault on a number of his patients spanning several years is back before Lismore Local Court this morning.

Dr Glenn Allan Taylor, 62, was arrested by police in November last year after a search warrant was executed at his Uralba St clinic.

He has since been charged with 17 counts of aggravated sexual assault under authority, and 41 counts of indecent assault under authority.

The alleged offences go back to 1993, and concern at least 18 patients.

Dr Taylor, who is on conditional bail, did not appear in Lismore Local Court at the last scheduled court date on March 21.

He is required to face court today.