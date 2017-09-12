28°
News

Lismore doctor faces sexual assault charges

Dr Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore court.
Dr Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore court. Claudia Jambor

FOUR fresh charges have been laid against former Lismore gynaecologist Glenn Allan Taylor today in the local court.

Wearing a black suit and a blue tie, Taylor appeared in person at Lismore Local Court this morning seated in the front row of the gallery supported by a loved one for the brief mention.

He faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of aggravated indecent assault victim under authority of offender.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told the court the fourth charge, aggravated indecent assault victim under authority of offender, was laid earlier today.

Taylor was represented by lawyer Steve Spinks, an agent for Tresscox Lawyers based in Queensland.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered a brief of service orders to be served by October 24 with reply set down for November 7 at Lismore Local Court.

Taylor remains on conditional bail.

Topics:  doctor glenn allan taylor lismore local court northern rivers court

Lismore Northern Star
Family's desperate search to find missing Lismore woman

Family's desperate search to find missing Lismore woman

"WE ARE still at a loss ... someone must know something".

Kyogle Council lobbies to change Aus Day date

Kyogle moves a motion to write a letter to the Federal Government regarding Australia Day.

Next step is to speak to the community concerning the issue

New vaccine approved for 'devastating' meningoccocal

The TGA has approved a new vaccine for meningococcal.

The vaccine can be used for babies from two months of age

'Noisy' Pacific Highway complaints being investigated

Meerschaum Vale residents voiced their criticism over potential hwy noise at a meeting with RMS in February.

Low noise pavement being considered by the RMS

Local Partners