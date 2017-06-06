Lismore doctor back in court on sex charges

A LISMORE doctor accused of 60 sexual and indecent assault charges against several female patients is back before Lismore Local Court this morning.

The matter has been adjourned several times since 62-year-old Glenn Taylor first appeared before the court in November last year due to additional charges being laid by police.

The latest brief of evidence in the matter was due on May 23.

Dr Taylor is accused of 18 counts of sexual assault and 42 counts of indecent assault which date back to at least 1998.

The Richmond Hill resident was initially charged with four counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault, however more alleged victims have come forward since his arrest.

He is currently on conditional bail.