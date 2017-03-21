Lismore doctor accused of sexual assault in court today

CHARGES against a Lismore doctor accused of sexual and indecent assault offences dating back almost 20 years will be mentioned in Lismore Local Court today.

Gynecologist Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, was arrested last November after police searched his Uralba St clinic acting on information from an alleged victim.

Since then they have charged Dr Taylor with 15 counts of sexual assault and 40 counts of indecent assault.

The Richmond Hill resident is under conditional bail.

He first appeared before court on November 25, but was excused from appearing when the matter returned to court last month on February 7.